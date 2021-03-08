Things appear to be looking up for ING Groep N.V. (ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is 27.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $11.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $11.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $12.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.07 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.5% lower than the price target low of $10.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is 13.94% and 21.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.74 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 44.32% off its SMA200. ING registered 37.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86.

The stock witnessed a 28.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.69%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 56492 employees, a market worth around $46.13B and $16.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.67 and Fwd P/E is 8.39. Distance from 52-week low is 165.49% and 1.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in ING Groep N.V. (ING), with institutional investors hold 3.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.90B, and float is at 3.90B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 3.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 39.34 million shares valued at $371.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the ING Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.8 million shares valued at $92.47 million to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 6.27 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $59.2 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 5.62 million with a market value of $53.09 million.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading 30.09% up over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 32.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.