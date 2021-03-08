Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:UPST Stock Is Going Next

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) is 25.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.61 and a high of $105.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $54.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.76% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.48% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.25% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $51.16, the stock is -33.79% and -20.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -6.85% at the moment leaves the stock -18.53% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.58.

The stock witnessed a -35.85% In the last 1 month and is -22.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.49% over the week and 14.42% over the month.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $205.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 336.58 and Fwd P/E is 198.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.27% and -51.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $74.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.74% while institutional investors hold 42.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.79M, and float is at 56.98M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 33.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Point, LLC with over 13.38 million shares valued at $545.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.47% of the UPST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VK Services, LLC with 5.25 million shares valued at $213.88 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Round Capital Management III, LLC which holds 2.92 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $118.81 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $102.3 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loeb Daniel S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Loeb Daniel S bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $24.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.38 million shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Gu Paul (SVP, Product and Data Science) sold a total of 213,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $18.60 per share for $3.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the UPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Nicoll Alison (General Counsel) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $18.60 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST).