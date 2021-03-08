vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 67.47% Upside

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) is 31.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTVT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.47% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -5.39% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. VTVT registered -25.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4403 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0628.

The stock witnessed a -14.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.45%, and is -8.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.83% over the week and 13.14% over the month.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $182.29M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.44% and -48.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9,900.00% in year-over-year returns.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), with 41.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.38% while institutional investors hold 29.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.16M, and float is at 14.03M with Short Float at 21.85%. Institutions hold 8.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.72 million shares valued at $1.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the VTVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.44 million shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.35 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nelson Rich S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nelson Rich S. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $2.86 per share for a total of $28600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Nelson Rich S. (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $2.86 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the VTVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, KOZLOV HERSH (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.74 for $27400.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT).