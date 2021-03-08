What should you know before buying stock in Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is -24.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOGZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -26.08% and -23.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -2.76% off its SMA200. DOGZ registered 45.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0870 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7943.

The stock witnessed a -21.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is -18.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $48.50M and $19.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.92% and -67.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Analyst Forecasts

Dogness (International) Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -694.30% this year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), with institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.91M, and float is at 20.30M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 33688.0 shares valued at $71081.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the DOGZ Shares outstanding.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) that is trading 45.45% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.46% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 36160.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.