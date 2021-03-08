Which institution holds the most shares in Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The shares outstanding are 267.94M, and float is at 120.69M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is -16.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.10 and a high of $146.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $84.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.29% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.87% higher than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.14, the stock is -24.94% and -25.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -25.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.69.

The stock witnessed a -26.87% In the last 1 month and is -12.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has around 980 employees, a market worth around $21.74B and $617.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.24% and -44.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linford Michael, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Linford Michael sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $81.67 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4590.0 shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Michalek Libor (President, Technology) sold a total of 263,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $89.89 per share for $23.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Caro del Castillo Sharda (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 25,333 shares at an average price of $91.20 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 21,686 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM).