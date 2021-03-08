Which institution holds the most shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

590 institutions hold shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 104.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 563.80M, and float is at 559.21M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 103.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.24 million shares valued at $2.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.97% of the INVH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.31 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 36.02 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 27.6 million with a market value of $819.75 million.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is -4.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.64 and a high of $31.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.21% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 8.32% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.42, the stock is -4.93% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.07 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -0.82% off its SMA200. INVH registered -5.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.97.

The stock witnessed a -5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.59%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1149 employees, a market worth around $16.13B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.74 and Fwd P/E is 77.44. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.71% and -9.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $468.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLAIR BRYCE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLAIR BRYCE sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $29.25 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Invitation Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Tanner Dallas B (President & CEO) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $29.58 per share for $2.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the INVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Young Charles D. (EVP&COO) disposed off 13,856 shares at an average price of $30.21 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 121,157 shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

