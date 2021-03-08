Which Institutions Own Shares In Agenus Inc. (AGEN)?

184 institutions hold shares in Agenus Inc. (AGEN), with 19.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 60.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.67M, and float is at 173.55M with Short Float at 13.72%. Institutions hold 53.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.52 million shares valued at $46.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the AGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 12.86 million shares valued at $40.91 million to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oracle Investment Management Inc which holds 11.85 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $37.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 10.3 million with a market value of $32.76 million.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is 0.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -27.61% and -17.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -16.79% off its SMA200. AGEN registered 31.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1464 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9645.

The stock witnessed a -27.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.85%, and is -20.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.26% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $600.90M and $91.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.82% and -46.22% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $16.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.00% in year-over-year returns.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INCYTE CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INCYTE CORP sold 141,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $3.66 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.97 million shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that INCYTE CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 72,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.66 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.11 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, INCYTE CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 384,025 shares at an average price of $3.57 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 17,186,968 shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.92% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.83% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 24.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.05.