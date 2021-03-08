Which Institutions Own Shares In Cosan Limited (CZZ)?

161 institutions hold shares in Cosan Limited (CZZ), with 35.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.04% while institutional investors hold 65.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.08M, and float is at 107.69M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 55.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. with over 9.14 million shares valued at $168.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the CZZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with 8.77 million shares valued at $161.65 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nucleo Capital LTDA which holds 7.66 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $141.13 million, while Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 6.62 million with a market value of $122.03 million.

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) is 10.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $113.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.45% off the consensus price target high of $122.59 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 79.81% higher than the price target low of $100.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.29, the stock is 3.94% and 7.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 18.52% off its SMA200. CZZ registered 14.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.50.

The stock witnessed a 10.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.42%, and is 10.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 36.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.10. Distance from 52-week low is 137.03% and -4.52% from its 52-week high.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cosan Limited (CZZ) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cosan Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $-100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 227.30% year-over-year.

Cosan Limited (CZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -33.90% down over the past 12 months. Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is 17.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.