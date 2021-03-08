Which Institutions Own Shares In Lennar Corporation (LEN)?

946 institutions hold shares in Lennar Corporation (LEN), with 6.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 98.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.15M, and float is at 285.32M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 96.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.6 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.40% of the LEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 23.33 million shares valued at $1.78 billion to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.7 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $1.65 billion, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 13.16 million with a market value of $1.0 billion.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is 12.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.42 and a high of $95.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $80.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.56% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.23% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -3.59% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.98, the stock is -1.43% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 6.91% at the moment leaves the stock 14.78% off its SMA200. LEN registered 32.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.28.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.76%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 9495 employees, a market worth around $24.49B and $22.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.24% and -10.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $5.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that McCall Jeffrey Joseph sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $80.22 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that McCall Jeffrey Joseph (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $80.20 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Collins David M (Controller) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 46,803 shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 37.58% up over the past 12 months. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is 41.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.