Who are the Institutional Holders in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)?

215 institutions hold shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), with 733.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 96.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.60M, and float is at 96.74M with Short Float at 9.78%. Institutions hold 96.25% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.5 million shares valued at $103.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.75% of the ADVM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 8.0 million shares valued at $86.72 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 7.23 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $78.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $76.34 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is 2.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is -15.10% and -11.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -24.52% off its SMA200. ADVM registered -16.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.38.

The stock witnessed a -15.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.68%, and is -13.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.09% and -58.78% from its 52-week high.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PATTERSON LEONE D, the company’s President and CFO. SEC filings show that PATTERSON LEONE D sold 12,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97955.0 shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Machado Patrick (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $11.52 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78182.0 shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Fischer Laurent (CEO and Director) acquired 8,600 shares at an average price of $11.53 for $99191.0. The insider now directly holds 16,292 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 35.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.66.