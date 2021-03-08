Who are the Institutional Holders in IMAX Corporation (IMAX)?

199 institutions hold shares in IMAX Corporation (IMAX), with 9.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.48% while institutional investors hold 79.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.87M, and float is at 49.19M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 66.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 3.41 million shares valued at $61.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.80% of the IMAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.26 million shares valued at $58.78 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.77 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $49.97 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $49.89 million.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is 36.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $22.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.88% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -28.74% lower than the price target low of $19.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.59, the stock is 24.08% and 30.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 18.73% at the moment leaves the stock 70.33% off its SMA200. IMAX registered 65.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.53.

The stock witnessed a 30.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.57%, and is 18.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $205.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.60. Profit margin for the company is -70.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 309.15% and 11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $41.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.40% in year-over-year returns.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LISTER ROBERT D, the company’s Chief Legal & Sr Exec VP. SEC filings show that LISTER ROBERT D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $40424.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62452.0 shares.

IMAX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that WELTON MARK (President, IMAX Theatres) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $7.42 per share for $37085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23499.0 shares of the IMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, GELFOND RICHARD L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 296,992 shares of IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 154.66% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 66.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.