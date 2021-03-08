Who is the Top Investor In AMTD International Inc. (HKIB)?

5 institutions hold shares in AMTD International Inc. (HKIB), with institutional investors hold 4.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.52M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 4.31% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 1.37 million shares valued at $9.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the HKIB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.28 million shares valued at $8.43 million to account for 2.05% of the shares outstanding.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) is -1.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $16.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKIB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $77.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.62% off the consensus price target high of $77.54 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.62% higher than the price target low of $77.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is 10.96% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 36.55% at the moment leaves the stock -1.44% off its SMA200. HKIB registered -23.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.55.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.26%, and is 14.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.68% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $100.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.33 and Fwd P/E is 20.97. Profit margin for the company is 98.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.58% and -60.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMTD International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.40% year-over-year.