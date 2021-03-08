Who is the Top Investor In Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)?

107 institutions hold shares in Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), with 21.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.83% while institutional investors hold 55.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.19M, and float is at 91.68M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 45.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. with over 14.93 million shares valued at $522.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.65% of the LPRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited with 14.93 million shares valued at $522.07 million to account for 11.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bregal Investments, Inc. which holds 14.93 million shares representing 11.65% and valued at over $522.07 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 7.71% of the shares totaling 9.88 million with a market value of $345.49 million.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is 3.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.37 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.43% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.13% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.34, the stock is -8.13% and -2.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 43.26% off its SMA200. LPRO registered 242.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.24.

The stock witnessed a -10.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.54%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $69.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.37. Distance from 52-week low is 287.83% and -15.49% from its 52-week high.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Lending Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $34.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.10% this year.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nebula Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nebula Holdings LLC sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $26.88 per share for a total of $118.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.11 million shares.

Open Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $26.88 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27216.0 shares of the LPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 5,432,128 shares at an average price of $26.88 for $146.02 million. The insider now directly holds 14,906,029 shares of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO).