Who is the Top Investor In Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)?

163 institutions hold shares in Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), with 280.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 67.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.28M, and float is at 14.15M with Short Float at 11.23%. Institutions hold 66.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.99 million shares valued at $21.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.49% of the HEAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares valued at $16.33 million to account for 4.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rip Road Capital Partners LP which holds 0.71 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $15.28 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $11.76 million.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is 11.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $35.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.4% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.05% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 34.97% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is -23.83% and -11.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -15.46% at the moment leaves the stock 21.56% off its SMA200. HEAR registered 296.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.99.

The stock witnessed a -17.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.89%, and is -19.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.77% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $432.12M and $360.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 494.07% and -32.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $54.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.00% in year-over-year returns.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stark Juergen M., the company’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres. SEC filings show that Stark Juergen M. sold 42,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $32.52 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69148.0 shares.

Turtle Beach Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Stark Juergen M. (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $34.39 per share for $2.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75367.0 shares of the HEAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Stark Juergen M. (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $21.80 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 81,662 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR).