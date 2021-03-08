Why should you keep an eye on NantKwest Inc. (NK)?

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) is 101.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $45.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -48.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -48.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.80, the stock is -12.79% and 20.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 116.42% off its SMA200. NK registered 428.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 284.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.54.

The stock witnessed a 28.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.18%, and is -17.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.70% over the week and 14.54% over the month.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $0.11M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 963.49% and -41.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.10%).

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantKwest Inc. (NK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantKwest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in NantKwest Inc. (NK), with 74.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.98% while institutional investors hold 30.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.64M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 15.44%. Institutions hold 9.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $44.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.03% of the NK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.03 million shares valued at $27.03 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.67 million shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $8.89 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $7.86 million.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at NantKwest Inc. (NK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Barry J.. SEC filings show that Simon Barry J. sold 22,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $23.09 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.17 million shares.

NantKwest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Simon Barry J. sold a total of 82,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $20.65 per share for $1.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.17 million shares of the NK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Simon Barry J. disposed off 11,304 shares at an average price of $20.53 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 3,170,540 shares of NantKwest Inc. (NK).

NantKwest Inc. (NK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -38.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.81% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.