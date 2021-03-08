XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) – The 87.5% Upside Potential Remains

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) is 23.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 9.55% and 11.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.07 million and changing 29.76% at the moment leaves the stock 66.56% off its SMA200. XTLB registered 155.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4221 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6099.

The stock witnessed a 25.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.25%, and is 16.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.98% over the week and 12.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 500.00% and -10.07% from its 52-week high.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.10% this year.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.95% while institutional investors hold 10.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.14M, and float is at 5.14M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 8.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Noked Israel Ltd with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.87% of the XTLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Noked Capital Limited with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.6 million to account for 3.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 56823.0 shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 19531.0 with a market value of $59178.0.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 47.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 21310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.