Yunji Inc. (YJ) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 89.26% Upside

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is 29.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YJ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $22.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.26% off the consensus price target high of $22.26 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.26% higher than the price target low of $22.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -17.86% and -4.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -4.82% off its SMA200. YJ registered -45.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7109 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3117.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.09%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 14.30% over the month.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) has around 1334 employees, a market worth around $473.51M and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.26. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.11% and -60.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.40%).

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.50% year-over-year.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Yunji Inc. (YJ), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 11.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.54M, and float is at 33.43M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 11.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 11.04 million shares valued at $20.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.41% of the YJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with 0.55 million shares valued at $1.02 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Seaport Global Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.39 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.42 million.