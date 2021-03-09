10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

310 institutions hold shares in 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 90.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.43M, and float is at 72.01M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 88.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.07 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.96% of the TXG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 6.71 million shares valued at $949.63 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.19 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $876.18 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.16% of the shares totaling 5.16 million with a market value of $731.08 million.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.78 and a high of $201.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXG stock was last observed hovering at around $155.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.49% off its average median price target of $207.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.21% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.38% higher than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.09, the stock is -21.93% and -17.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -9.31% at the moment leaves the stock 8.66% off its SMA200. TXG registered 97.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $179.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.82.

The stock witnessed a -22.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.84%, and is -24.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.87% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has around 852 employees, a market worth around $14.54B and $298.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.24% and -30.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.60%).

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $102.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -571.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.60% year-over-year.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

A total of 219 insider transactions have happened at 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 181 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STUELPNAGEL JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STUELPNAGEL JOHN R sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $183.18 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

10x Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that STUELPNAGEL JOHN R (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $193.00 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the TXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, CRUTCHFIELD BRADFORD (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $175.99 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 34,608 shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG).