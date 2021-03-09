A peek at Evergy Inc. (EVRG): Who has invested in It?

792 institutions hold shares in Evergy Inc. (EVRG), with 612.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 83.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.20M, and float is at 226.17M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 83.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.97 million shares valued at $1.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.88% of the EVRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.52 million shares valued at $861.48 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.07 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $614.73 million, while Elliott Investment Management L.P. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 10.54 million with a market value of $585.18 million.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.01 and a high of $70.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVRG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.74% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.28% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.27, the stock is 3.53% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. EVRG registered -19.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.39%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has around 5133 employees, a market worth around $12.65B and $4.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.15. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.94% and -19.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evergy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Andrews Kirkland B, the company’s EVP – Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Andrews Kirkland B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $53.48 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14216.0 shares.

Evergy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Campbell David A (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $52.92 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64054.0 shares of the EVRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, SOMMA ANTHONY D (EVP/Principal Financial Ofcr) disposed off 32,423 shares at an average price of $53.51 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 17,489 shares of Evergy Inc. (EVRG).