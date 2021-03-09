A peek at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who has invested in It?

518 institutions hold shares in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), with 5.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 86.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.77M, and float is at 306.21M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 31.39 million shares valued at $629.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the EXEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.47 million shares valued at $571.39 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 21.68 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $435.17 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 17.59 million with a market value of $353.0 million.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 10.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.67 and a high of $27.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.27% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.10, the stock is -0.90% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -1.40% off its SMA200. EXEL registered 18.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.89.

The stock witnessed a -3.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.30%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 773 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $987.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.32 and Fwd P/E is 22.90. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.67% and -20.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $263.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.10% in year-over-year returns.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Peter, the company’s EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO. SEC filings show that Lamb Peter sold 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $22.11 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that COHEN CHARLES (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $22.69 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, WILLSEY LANCE (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $21.93 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 424,415 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.82% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 0.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.82% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.