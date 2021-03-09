A peek at RPC Inc. (RES): Who has invested in It?

212 institutions hold shares in RPC Inc. (RES), with 140.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.65% while institutional investors hold 77.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.70M, and float is at 73.72M with Short Float at 12.23%. Institutions hold 26.77% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.36 million shares valued at $29.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.34% of the RES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.39 million shares valued at $20.14 million to account for 2.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.25 million shares representing 1.97% and valued at over $13.38 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 3.31 million with a market value of $10.43 million.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is 127.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $7.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RES stock was last observed hovering at around $7.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -258.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is 27.33% and 56.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 105.65% off its SMA200. RES registered 150.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.58.

The stock witnessed a 43.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.37%, and is 11.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

RPC Inc. (RES) has around 2005 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $598.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 96.76. Profit margin for the company is -35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 316.25% and -0.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.60%).

RPC Inc. (RES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPC Inc. (RES) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $155.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.30% in year-over-year returns.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at RPC Inc. (RES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROLLINS GARY W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that ROLLINS GARY W sold 185,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $6.80 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84.32 million shares.

RPC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that LOR INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 185,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $6.80 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84.32 million shares of the RES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, ROLLINS GARY W (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 175,000 shares at an average price of $6.48 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 84,500,924 shares of RPC Inc. (RES).

RPC Inc. (RES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 24.57% up over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 51.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.77.