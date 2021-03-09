AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is 107.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.62 and a high of $74.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMCX stock was last observed hovering at around $69.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.3% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.37% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -223.35% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.37, the stock is 34.07% and 56.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 7.67% at the moment leaves the stock 136.69% off its SMA200. AMCX registered 172.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.99.

The stock witnessed a 65.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.54%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has around 2002 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.05% and 0.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $720.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.56% while institutional investors hold 176.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.94M, and float is at 27.64M with Short Float at 29.02%. Institutions hold 164.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 4.91 million shares valued at $175.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.36% of the AMCX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.53 million shares valued at $161.87 million to account for 15.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 3.04 million shares representing 10.15% and valued at over $108.82 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.83% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $105.42 million.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher James, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gallagher James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $26.94 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23206.0 shares.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 164.35% up over the past 12 months. MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) is 55.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -94.89% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.12.