Are we looking at the next big move in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 36.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.46 and a high of $80.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $71.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.99% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.8% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -36.93% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.68, the stock is 3.49% and 12.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 6.96% at the moment leaves the stock 41.00% off its SMA200. DKS registered 119.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.53%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $6.69B and $9.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.96. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 469.69% and -4.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.28 with sales reaching $3.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.80% in year-over-year returns.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

502 institutions hold shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.19% while institutional investors hold 115.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.42M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 17.75%. Institutions hold 110.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares valued at $302.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the DKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.31 million shares valued at $298.69 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.97 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $222.88 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $187.53 million.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hobart Lauren R, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Hobart Lauren R sold 32,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $66.58 per share for a total of $2.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that STACK EDWARD W (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 31,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $66.91 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.08 million shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Hayes John Edward III (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 10,942 shares at an average price of $64.82 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 32,991 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) that is trading 240.75% up over the past 12 months. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is 542.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.9.