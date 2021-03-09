Azul S.A. (AZUL) on Track to Reach $134.37 in a Year

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -19.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $25.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $134.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.96% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 70.1% higher than the price target low of $61.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.39, the stock is -20.13% and -17.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -8.73% at the moment leaves the stock 13.10% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -25.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.48.

The stock witnessed a -23.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.49%, and is -13.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 9557 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.68. Distance from 52-week low is 246.98% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.89 with sales reaching $333.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -322.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), with institutional investors hold 33.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.23M, and float is at 89.08M with Short Float at 11.53%. Institutions hold 33.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.67 million shares valued at $289.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.86 million shares valued at $65.15 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hood River Capital Management LLC which holds 2.29 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $52.23 million, while Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $51.63 million.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is 47.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.25.