Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is -12.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $126.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $72.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.84% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.14% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.28, the stock is -28.42% and -26.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 46.30% off its SMA200. BEAM registered 202.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.14.

The stock witnessed a -31.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.89%, and is -25.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.55% over the week and 12.21% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 448.31% and -43.83% from its 52-week high.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.40% year-over-year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.84% while institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.09M, and float is at 48.66M with Short Float at 10.97%. Institutions hold 65.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.33 million shares valued at $598.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the BEAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.78 million shares valued at $308.46 million to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 3.35 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $273.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $257.94 million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burrell Terry-Ann, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Burrell Terry-Ann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $81.78 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7309.0 shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Ciaramella Giuseppe (President & CSO) sold a total of 43,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $83.26 per share for $3.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3731.0 shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Evans John M. (CEO) disposed off 22,300 shares at an average price of $84.94 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 970,957 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).