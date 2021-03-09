Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is -2.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.70 and a high of $57.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.92% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -18.13% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.25, the stock is 1.83% and 0.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. CPB registered -8.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.90.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.06%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $14.07B and $8.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.51. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.09% and -17.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Campbell Soup Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $2.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

847 institutions hold shares in Campbell Soup Company (CPB), with 107.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.54% while institutional investors hold 83.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.00M, and float is at 195.28M with Short Float at 10.28%. Institutions hold 53.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.21 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.66% of the CPB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.93 million shares valued at $770.31 million to account for 5.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 15.08 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $729.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 9.84 million with a market value of $475.74 million.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Polomski Stanley, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Polomski Stanley sold 6,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $48.07 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30852.0 shares.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 29.31% up over the past 12 months. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is 88.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.23% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.32.