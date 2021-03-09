CCI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Now

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is -7.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.18 and a high of $180.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $150.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.38% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.35% off the consensus price target high of $194.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.31% higher than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.77, the stock is -8.00% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -9.92% off its SMA200. CCI registered -8.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.93.

The stock witnessed a -10.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.34%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $62.87B and $5.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.80 and Fwd P/E is 52.51. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.54% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

1,515 institutions hold shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 93.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 432.00M, and float is at 429.09M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 92.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.43 million shares valued at $8.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.62% of the CCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.09 million shares valued at $4.79 billion to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 20.05 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $3.19 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 17.36 million with a market value of $2.76 billion.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins Robert Sean, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Collins Robert Sean sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $152.71 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6999.0 shares.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MARTIN J LANDIS (Director) bought a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $155.69 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, MARTIN J LANDIS (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $155.49 for $77744.0. The insider now directly holds 144,440 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading 10.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.3% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.