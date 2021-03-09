Check out this: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) is 22.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $6.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is 4.30% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.68 million and changing 13.13% at the moment leaves the stock 22.26% off its SMA200. AMRX registered 61.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.55.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.59%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.33% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $517.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), with 15.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.43% while institutional investors hold 77.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.64M, and float is at 116.02M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 69.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares valued at $98.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the AMRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 16.21 million shares valued at $74.1 million to account for 10.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 13.91 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $63.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.44% of the shares totaling 10.98 million with a market value of $50.19 million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kiely John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kiely John bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $4.40 per share for a total of $44000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that George Jeffrey P. (Director) bought a total of 23,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $4.16 per share for $99050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23810.0 shares of the AMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, MEISTER PAUL M (Director) acquired 204,210 shares at an average price of $2.71 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 353,649 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX).