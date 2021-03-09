GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GIK Stock Is Going Next

GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE: GIK) is -17.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $17.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $10.85, the stock is -19.16% and -23.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. GIK registered a gain of 9.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.84.

The stock witnessed a -28.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.49%, and is -21.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.78% and -37.50% from its 52-week high.

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Analyst Forecasts

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK), with institutional investors hold 45.16% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 45.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.84 million shares valued at $11.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the GIK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Omni Partners LLP with 0.8 million shares valued at $10.53 million to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are OMERS Administration Corporation which holds 0.4 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $5.25 million, while Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $5.17 million.

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $10.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.45 million shares.

GigCapital3 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $10.67 per share for $1067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the GIK stock.