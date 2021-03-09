Here are the top Institutional holders of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares

22 institutions hold shares in Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), with 9.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.01% while institutional investors hold 28.57% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 27.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 65.54 million shares valued at $1.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 35.07% of the LESL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.92 million shares valued at $247.56 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Point, LLC which holds 4.5 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $124.88 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $111.0 million.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -20.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.15 and a high of $32.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $29.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.1% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.96, the stock is -10.72% and -17.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -10.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.47.

The stock witnessed a -23.40% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.40%, and is -9.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.63. Distance from 52-week low is 14.67% and -33.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.80%).

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $148.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weddell Steven M. SEC filings show that Weddell Steven M sold 540,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $25.22 per share for a total of $13.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Strain John (Director) sold a total of 16,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $25.22 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51032.0 shares of the LESL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Ortega Steven L (Director) disposed off 184,623 shares at an average price of $25.22 for $4.66 million. The insider now directly holds 587,959 shares of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL).