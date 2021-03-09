Here are the top Institutional holders of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares

192 institutions hold shares in Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), with 4M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 93.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.29M, and float is at 46.29M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 88.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 25.58 million shares valued at $210.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.47% of the TALO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 19.19 million shares valued at $158.14 million to account for 23.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Carlyle Group Inc. which holds 4.96 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $40.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 4.01 million with a market value of $33.02 million.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is 64.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $16.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.59, the stock is 32.94% and 41.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 55.87% off its SMA200. TALO registered 13.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.19.

The stock witnessed a 47.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.17%, and is 24.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $984.32M and $645.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.80% and -19.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $184.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Abendschein Robert D.. SEC filings show that Abendschein Robert D. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $8.34 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95628.0 shares.