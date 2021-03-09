Here are the top Institutional holders of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) shares

1,249 institutions hold shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), with 359.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 90.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.60M, and float is at 207.09M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 90.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.4 million shares valued at $2.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the ZBH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.7 million shares valued at $2.42 billion to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 10.0 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $1.54 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 9.24 million with a market value of $1.42 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is 1.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.37 and a high of $170.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZBH stock was last observed hovering at around $158.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.36% off the consensus price target high of $199.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -31.51% lower than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.50, the stock is -2.42% and -1.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 10.04% off its SMA200. ZBH registered 26.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.51.

The stock witnessed a -2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.96%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $32.07B and $7.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.43% and -7.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.54 with sales reaching $1.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yi Sang, the company’s President, Asia Pacific. SEC filings show that Yi Sang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $152.59 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8145.0 shares.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Phipps Chad F (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 30,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $159.70 per share for $4.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40814.0 shares of the ZBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Yi Sang (President, Asia Pacific) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $125.38 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 2,506 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.82% up over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -14.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.