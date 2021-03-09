Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)

100 institutions hold shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), with 42.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.26% while institutional investors hold 79.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.56M, and float is at 131.82M with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 54.95% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 14.99 million shares valued at $89.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the PLYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 9.7 million shares valued at $57.72 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.5 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $44.63 million, while Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 6.14 million with a market value of $36.55 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is 21.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -44.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.21, the stock is 5.94% and 17.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 57.68% off its SMA200. PLYA registered 71.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.06.

The stock witnessed a 21.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.29%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $273.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -96.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 454.62% and -3.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $67.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.50% in year-over-year returns.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Froemming Kevin, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Froemming Kevin sold 14,622 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $5.58 per share for a total of $81591.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that COLDEN TRACY M J (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 3,349 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $5.58 per share for $18687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Hymel Ryan Paul (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,896 shares at an average price of $5.58 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 426,446 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 35.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.99% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.