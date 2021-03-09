Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)

600 institutions hold shares in Zscaler Inc. (ZS), with 59.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.52% while institutional investors hold 74.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.02M, and float is at 74.17M with Short Float at 6.21%. Institutions hold 42.12% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.81 million shares valued at $1.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.07% of the ZS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.68 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.63 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $724.77 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $523.46 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is -15.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $230.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $175.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.53% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.45% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 4.09% higher than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.84, the stock is -20.24% and -18.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.80% off its SMA200. ZS registered 239.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $169.93.

The stock witnessed a -21.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.57%, and is -20.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 2020 employees, a market worth around $23.23B and $536.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 278.34. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 379.54% and -27.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $163.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.80% year-over-year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 160 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 144 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinha Amit, the company’s President of R&D and CTO. SEC filings show that Sinha Amit sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $183.08 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Brown Andrew William Fraser (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $188.99 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27632.0 shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Sinha Amit (President of R&D and CTO) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $221.24 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 249,646 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).