Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:IDRA Stock Is Going Next

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) is 38.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IDRA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 27.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 5.57% and 6.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 22.36% at the moment leaves the stock 65.35% off its SMA200. IDRA registered 226.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.62.

The stock witnessed a -4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.60%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.22% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $218.67M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 526.08% and -17.10% from its 52-week high.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA), with 11.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.74% while institutional investors hold 34.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.29M, and float is at 25.52M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 25.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 4.61 million shares valued at $16.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the IDRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.02 million shares valued at $3.75 million to account for 2.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.01 million shares representing 2.40% and valued at over $3.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $2.21 million.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOLAND DANIEL B, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that SOLAND DANIEL B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $3.90 per share for a total of $38950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28843.0 shares.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Kirby John J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,693 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $4.22 per share for $7152.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33882.0 shares of the IDRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Tarka Elizabeth Ann (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,745 shares at an average price of $4.19 for $7310.0. The insider now directly holds 18,255 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA).