Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 58.03% Upside

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) is -14.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $92.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $51.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.22% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.03% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -111.77% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.59, the stock is -28.37% and -30.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -10.08% at the moment leaves the stock 29.77% off its SMA200. NTLA registered 220.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.23.

The stock witnessed a -31.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.55%, and is -27.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.59% over the week and 10.63% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $58.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 407.52% and -49.36% from its 52-week high.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $8.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.20% year-over-year.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), with 9.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.58% while institutional investors hold 99.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.29M, and float is at 52.88M with Short Float at 16.21%. Institutions hold 85.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.19 million shares valued at $608.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.94% of the NTLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $279.14 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 5.1 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $277.68 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 8.64% of the shares totaling 5.1 million with a market value of $277.68 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS sold 501,945 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $60.29 per share for a total of $30.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that LEONARD JOHN M (President and CEO) sold a total of 28,043 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $75.00 per share for $2.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Rivera Jose E (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 11,489 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 117,920 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -16.90% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.06.