Is Callaway Golf Company (ELY) a good stock to buy now?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is 22.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $32.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELY stock was last observed hovering at around $28.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.49% lower than the price target low of $24.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.52, the stock is 2.22% and 6.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 40.90% off its SMA200. ELY registered 87.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.70.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.30%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $1.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 181.10. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 521.47% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callaway Golf Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $571.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 73.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.10% in year-over-year returns.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Top Institutional Holders

335 institutions hold shares in Callaway Golf Company (ELY), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 107.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.18M, and float is at 92.09M with Short Float at 17.35%. Institutions hold 105.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.4 million shares valued at $345.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the ELY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.87 million shares valued at $189.08 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.86 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $92.79 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $86.67 million.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Callaway Golf Company (ELY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hickey Glenn F., the company’s EVP, Callaway Golf. SEC filings show that Hickey Glenn F. sold 7,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $23.11 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15699.0 shares.

Callaway Golf Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Hickey Glenn F. (EVP, Callaway Golf) sold a total of 6,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $22.37 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23618.0 shares of the ELY stock.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 197.13% up over the past 12 months. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is 627.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.75% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.