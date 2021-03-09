New Big Money Means Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

313 institutions hold shares in Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 80.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.82M, and float is at 33.54M with Short Float at 6.36%. Institutions hold 76.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.11 million shares valued at $285.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the AMBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.84 million shares valued at $261.04 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.18 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $108.73 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $88.56 million.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is 15.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $137.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $113.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.15% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.68% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -6.11% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.11, the stock is -10.50% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -6.31% at the moment leaves the stock 53.30% off its SMA200. AMBA registered 109.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.90.

The stock witnessed a -5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.91%, and is -10.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.58% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $218.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 100.20. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.59% and -22.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $68.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohn Leslie, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kohn Leslie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $127.50 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Ambarella Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Meng Teresa H (Director) sold a total of 958 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $92.00 per share for $88136.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3936.0 shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Day Christopher (VP, Marketing) disposed off 1,642 shares at an average price of $89.68 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 8,116 shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 74.31% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 7.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.47% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.