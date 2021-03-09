New Big Money Means Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

294 institutions hold shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 97.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.30M, and float is at 57.16M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 95.78% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.84 million shares valued at $210.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.15% of the VSTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with 5.57 million shares valued at $132.39 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.73 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $112.46 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 4.12 million with a market value of $97.99 million.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is 24.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.29 and a high of $38.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.33% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is -10.84% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 40.89% off its SMA200. VSTO registered 370.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.93.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.09%, and is -11.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 588.35% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $525.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.30% in year-over-year returns.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vanderbrink Jason R, the company’s President, Ammunition. SEC filings show that Vanderbrink Jason R sold 15,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $33.80 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80785.0 shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Robinson Michael D (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $32.01 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29115.0 shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 564,336 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 45.99% up over the past 12 months. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is 73.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.