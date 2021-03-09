NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 54.07% Change This Year

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is 54.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.46% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -32.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is 23.36% and 36.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock 82.20% off its SMA200. NEX registered 54.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.97.

The stock witnessed a 39.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.67%, and is 6.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 1969 employees, a market worth around $994.49M and $1.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 430.00% and -4.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.20%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $238.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.00% in year-over-year returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 6.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.22% while institutional investors hold 91.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.32M, and float is at 196.12M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 88.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. with over 40.08 million shares valued at $137.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.63% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20.79 million shares valued at $71.53 million to account for 9.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.07 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $51.85 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 12.0 million with a market value of $41.27 million.