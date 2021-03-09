O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

309 institutions hold shares in O-I Glass Inc. (OI), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 94.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.07M, and float is at 155.31M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 93.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.09 million shares valued at $203.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the OI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.35 million shares valued at $182.72 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.06 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $167.3 million, while Abrams Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 6.93 million with a market value of $82.52 million.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is 7.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $14.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.80, the stock is 1.06% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 15.54% off its SMA200. OI registered 37.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.77.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.92%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $6.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.26 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.33% and -11.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -387.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkinson Mary Beth, the company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Sec.. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Mary Beth sold 33,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $11.25 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56842.0 shares.

O-I Glass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that HELLMAN PETER S (Director) bought a total of 475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.64 per share for $2678.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61236.0 shares of the OI stock.