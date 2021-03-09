Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is -16.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $19.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTVE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.11, the stock is -2.04% and -5.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -0.85% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.24.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.10%, and is 8.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $5.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.29% and -22.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 944.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), with 134.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.90% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.90M, and float is at 42.62M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 20.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nuveen Asset Management with over 9.53 million shares valued at $172.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the PTVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 6.15 million shares valued at $111.53 million to account for 3.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.14 million shares representing 1.77% and valued at over $56.92 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $48.92 million.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hugli Allen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hugli Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $15.97 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.