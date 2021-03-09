Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Is Down -39.88% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is -39.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $53.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.98% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 40.51% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.01, the stock is -37.54% and -43.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -8.25% at the moment leaves the stock -15.75% off its SMA200. PSNL registered 153.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.12.

The stock witnessed a -43.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.68%, and is -32.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.44% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $76.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 415.46% and -58.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $20.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Personalis Inc. (PSNL), with 834.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 86.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.96M, and float is at 32.49M with Short Float at 6.14%. Institutions hold 84.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.78 million shares valued at $248.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.51% of the PSNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.34 million shares valued at $122.28 million to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.31 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $84.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $44.06 million.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Personalis Inc. (PSNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tachibana Aaron, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tachibana Aaron sold 3,022 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $32.60 per share for a total of $98517.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Chen Richard (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $32.60 per share for $11247.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84447.0 shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Chen Richard (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $38.67 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 84,792 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).