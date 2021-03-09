Positives for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) as stock gains in recent trading

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) is 38.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOVX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is -22.81% and -6.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 7.59% at the moment leaves the stock -29.05% off its SMA200. GOVX registered -21.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6515 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9466.

The stock witnessed a -9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.57%, and is -10.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.14% over the week and 16.40% over the month.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $26.25M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.81% and -86.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.80%).

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $333k over the same period..

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), with 501.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.08% while institutional investors hold 26.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.04M, and float is at 3.41M with Short Float at 11.02%. Institutions hold 22.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 56380.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.28% of the GOVX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Welch & Forbes, LLC with 27994.0 shares valued at $94619.0 to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 22240.0 shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $75171.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 12947.0 with a market value of $43760.0.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.