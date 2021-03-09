Quotient Limited (QTNT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

161 institutions hold shares in Quotient Limited (QTNT), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 93.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.02M, and float is at 75.73M with Short Float at 5.55%. Institutions hold 91.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.2 million shares valued at $84.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.02% of the QTNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Capital Holdings Plc with 9.25 million shares valued at $48.2 million to account for 9.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 5.96 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $31.05 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 5.88 million with a market value of $30.66 million.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) is -19.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $10.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is -14.42% and -22.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 10.29% at the moment leaves the stock -32.46% off its SMA200. QTNT registered -29.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5418.

The stock witnessed a -20.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.80%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $436.64M and $42.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.53% and -59.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.90%).

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Limited (QTNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $8.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Limited (QTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stackawitz Jeremy, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Stackawitz Jeremy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $5.14 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Quotient Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Farrell Edward (Chief Operating Officer (+)) sold a total of 96,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $5.07 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29757.0 shares of the QTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) acquired 2,911,764 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $12.37 million. The insider now directly holds 16,200,818 shares of Quotient Limited (QTNT).

Quotient Limited (QTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baxter International Inc. (BAX) that is trading -8.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.95% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.