Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -27.55% Change This Year

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) is -27.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCRB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.23% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 26.04% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.75, the stock is -21.97% and -26.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -6.87% at the moment leaves the stock -13.83% off its SMA200. MCRB registered 404.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.89.

The stock witnessed a -32.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.76%, and is -13.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.77% over the week and 10.73% over the month.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $33.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 604.37% and -53.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $6.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), with 8.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.26% while institutional investors hold 89.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.41M, and float is at 82.80M with Short Float at 7.20%. Institutions hold 81.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 14.67 million shares valued at $359.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.08% of the MCRB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 13.74 million shares valued at $336.66 million to account for 15.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.34 million shares representing 12.42% and valued at over $277.75 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.88% of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $153.71 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henn Matthew R.. SEC filings show that Henn Matthew R. sold 91,812 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $27.04 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 38.19% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.99% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.39.