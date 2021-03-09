Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Track to Reach $205.00 in a Year

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is 5.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.90 and a high of $195.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $173.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.24% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 0.49% higher than the price target low of $162.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.20, the stock is -12.09% and -5.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. SWKS registered 68.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $177.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.59.

The stock witnessed a -9.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.17%, and is -13.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $25.63B and $3.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.99. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.41% and -17.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.35 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.30% in year-over-year returns.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Top Institutional Holders

1,223 institutions hold shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), with 582.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 79.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.40M, and float is at 164.37M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 79.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.91 million shares valued at $2.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the SWKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.29 million shares valued at $2.34 billion to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.62 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 4.48 million with a market value of $685.33 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIFFIN LIAM, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRIFFIN LIAM sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $180.35 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40783.0 shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that TERRY ROBERT JOHN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $152.94 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8350.0 shares of the SWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Durham Karilee A (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $146.41 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 9,810 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 34.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.87% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.