Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Is Up 11.74% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is 11.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.54 and a high of $82.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $56.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.61% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.02% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 34.1% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.74, the stock is -28.78% and -18.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -9.96% at the moment leaves the stock 17.13% off its SMA200. SPT registered 169.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.53.

The stock witnessed a -24.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.96%, and is -30.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.29% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $132.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 381.40% and -38.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.10%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $39.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 101.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.14M, and float is at 35.98M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 91.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.09 million shares valued at $140.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the SPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $119.44 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.41 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $109.54 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $105.96 million.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 207 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 163 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 2,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $68.54 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29398.0 shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Gilpin Jamie Cannon (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $68.54 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Del Preto Joseph (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 6,276 shares at an average price of $68.54 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 154,619 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).