Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) is -13.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.12 and a high of $69.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRHC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.89% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.05% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.18, the stock is -20.35% and -22.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock -20.90% off its SMA200. TRHC registered -28.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.00.

The stock witnessed a -30.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.59%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has around 1614 employees, a market worth around $932.47M and $297.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.44. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.44% and -46.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $76.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.57% while institutional investors hold 114.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.55M, and float is at 22.34M with Short Float at 22.03%. Institutions hold 107.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.28 million shares valued at $140.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the TRHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.44 million shares valued at $61.79 million to account for 5.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.38 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $59.32 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 1.3 million with a market value of $55.56 million.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knowlton Calvin H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Knowlton Calvin H sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $48.46 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Knowlton Orsula V (President) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $48.46 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the TRHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, TUNSTALL GORDON (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $57.00 for $57000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,786 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 24.44% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 10.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.68.