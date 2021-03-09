The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,434 institutions hold shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), with 15.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.29% while institutional investors hold 95.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.00M, and float is at 220.00M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 91.68% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.28 million shares valued at $4.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the EL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.28 million shares valued at $3.8 billion to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.88 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $3.43 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 9.53 million with a market value of $2.54 billion.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.01 and a high of $298.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $292.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.82% off its average median price target of $305.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.52% off the consensus price target high of $348.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -25.59% lower than the price target low of $223.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $280.07, the stock is -2.65% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.61% off its SMA200. EL registered 45.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $271.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.13.

The stock witnessed a 10.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.10%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $98.93B and $14.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 112.07 and Fwd P/E is 40.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.41% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $3.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 97 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $282.19 per share for a total of $564.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that BRAVO ROSE MARIE (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $289.52 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, LAUDER RONALD S (Chairman, Clinique Labs LLC) disposed off 281,629 shares at an average price of $291.76 for $82.17 million. The insider now directly holds 78,371 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 106.63% up over the past 12 months. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is 29.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.79% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.